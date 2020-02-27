Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Cute moments of Badi Maa and Abeer

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke is Indian television's most romantic drama series. It is the spinoff of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles as Abir Rajvansh and Mishti Agarwal.

Lata Sabharwal is a film and television actress and has appeared in multiple Bollywood films as a supporting actor such as Vivah and Ishq Vishq. Lata is best known for her work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rajshri Maheswari and is currently starring in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Kuhu’s grandmother.

Shaheer Sheikh is an actor and model best known for his work in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where he won a million hearts. He is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Shaheer and Lata share a great bond both on and off screen. We came across a picture of Badi Maa and Abir where both are seen having fun in the kitchen. Badi Maa is seen helping Abir with cooking. It’s just beautiful to see how this jodi stands strong together and always support each other no matter what.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.