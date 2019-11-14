Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Everyone feels heartbroken as Abir leaves the house

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Meenakshi tells Mehul that she knows that he’s scared that Mishti will reveal his true face which is why he’s here to grab the property papers and flee. Mehul tells her that he’s not scared of anybody. He also mocks her by saying that if she shows the photos of him kidnapping Mishti to Abir then Abir will question her why didn’t she help Mishti. As Mehul gets busy in talking, Meenakshi tries to call Kunal. Soon Kunal picks up the call and hears Mehul threatening to kill Meenakshi. Kunal quickly runs and asks Abir to accompany to the house as Meenkashi might be in need of their help. Mishti asks Abir to promise her to listen to what Meenakshi has to say without coming to a conclusion first. Abir feels confused but Kunal drives the car away.



Meanwhile, Mehul gets agitated as Meenakshi threatens to get him arrested. Kunal tells Abir that he thinks Mehul might harm Meenakshi. Abir tries to call Meenkashi but Mehul sees his call and throws her phone away. Mehul tries to rile up Meenakshi and tells her that he will reveal to Abir that Kunal is his step-brother. He pretends to call Abir and Meenakshi stops him. He tells her that he will reveal that she made Kunal, Abir’s younger brother so that he doesn’t get her property. Meenakshi gets agitated and holds Mehul by his collar in anger. Kunal and Abir arrive right at that moment and the situation gets misunderstood. Mehul begins to act innocent and tells Abir how Meenakshi is threatening to kill him and she’s also asking him to leave by luring him with his property. Meanwhile, Mishti asks Yashpal and others to be with Abir as they might need their support.



After Abir’s family leaves, Vishambhar asks Mishti where she was before the engagement. Mishti tells her family that when Abir asked her about her decision to live separately, she found out that Mehul wasn’t a nobleman. Since then she became suspicious of him. She tells them that Mehul is involved in frauds and he wants to frame Abir for those frauds by making him change his name. They ask her why didn’t she reveal this to Abir. Mishti tells them that Meenkashi needed time to lodge a police complaint so that Mehul gets arrested using the evidence that she collected. Kuhu tells Mishti that she should be with Abir right now and reveal everything to him as she found all of the information first. Mishti tells them that she wants Abir to realise on his own that his father is not a good man. Vishambhar tells Mishti that he will support her and Abir no matter what. Meanwhile, Mehul convinces Abir that Meenakshi is trying to separate them. He tells him that she did a scam in Rajgarh and is trying to frame him for it. Meenkashi tries to defend herself. Mehul also tells Abir that Meenkashi was in Rajgarh on the day of Karva Chauth. Abir just stands stunned listening to both Meenakshi and Mehul’s statements. Kunal defends Meenakshi and tries to convince Abir that she won’t ever do whatever Mehul is accusing her of. Meenkashi tells Abir that if he doesn’t believe her, he can ask Mishti about the truth. Abir gets angry and asks Meenakshi to not drag Mishti into this. By the time, the whole family arrives back home. Abir tells Mehul that he doesn’t think anyone is his family anymore after how they’re treating him. He holds Mehul’s hand and takes him along with him as he decides to leave the house. Everyone feels heartbroken as Abir leaves the house.