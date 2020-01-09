Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kuhu feels bad for Mishti

MUMBAI: The romantic drama television series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently one of the most watched television shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how Meenakshi tries to bear the expenses of Mishti’s roka. She does this to show her richness while Parul knows Meenakshi has no emotions for Mishti and she can’t buy her happiness by spending money. She thinks about bringing Abir’s life on track and not let him suffer like Kunal because she is aware how Meenakshi has ruined his sons’ life. Thus, she decides to meet Mishti. Jasmeet feels that anyone doesn’t need to ask something from her, as no one asked her wish for her son’s alliance while Vishamber apologizes to her and asked to accept Mishti. Jasmeet thinks about Nishant that he is not enough sensible to understand that Mishti doesn’t love him but still agrees. Mishti thinks about Abir and feels failed for her love. Abir tries to forget Mishti and thinks about her rude letter while finds Parul apologizing to Mishti.

On the other hand, Kuhu cheers up Mishti in her own style when she finds her crying. She tells her that she should stay away from Abir as she is marrying Nishant. Kuhu feels bad for Mishti.

