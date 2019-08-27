Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kuhu is heartbroken as she realises Kunal never loved her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mishti wondering why Kunal said that Kuhu would return home after having a failed marriage. She thinks about calling Abir to find out about what Kunal meant. She sees that Ketki is live streaming Kuhu’s entry in the Rajvansh house. As Abir walks Kuhu and Kunal to their room, Kunal goes ahead but Kuhu trips while walking. Abir holds her and doesn’t let her fall. He scolds Kunal for leaving Kuhu behind and not walking with her.



Later, Jasmeet takes money from Mishti’s room as she thinks it should be equally distributed amongst everyone. Ananya thinks it’s not right to do so. Rajshri stops Jasmeet as she badmouths about Mishti. Vishambhar reveals to everyone what happened during the circumambulations (phere). He tells the family that Abir called him outside and brought Mishti back. He apologised to him as he was ashamed of what Mishti has to do because of his mother. Vishambhar tells the family that they would respect the feelings of Kuhu’s in-laws but they cannot disrespect their own daughter.



As Mishti returns from her run, out of habit she calls out for Kuhu to get her towel. Rajshri comes to her room and hands her the towel. She talks to Mishti and asks her to not apologise and justify whatever happened. She talks about Abir and asks her to help her find a good bride for him as he has assigned that duty to her. Kuhu is eagerly waiting for her nuptial night to begin but she sees Kunal sitting far away angrily. She asks him to at least talk to her. He gets frustrated and tells her that he never wanted to marry her. Meanwhile, Mishti calls Abir and asks him why he has asked Rajshri to find him a bride. He asks her if she’s feeling jealous and teases her. They plan to go on a date and discuss who he should get married to. Later, Meenakshi approaches Abir to give him an explanation but Abir refuses to listen even though Parul pleads him too. Kunal reveals to Kuhu that the marriage was not part of the deal and asks her to never come back as she will go home for the post marriage rituals. Kuhu is left heartbroken and devastated as she realises Kunal never loved her and neither did he want to marry her.