Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kunal blames Mishti for all that is happening

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Abir goes to the compound and sees Mishti’s surprise. Mishti laid out a map of his house by arranging diya’s. She explains to him how she will enter the house and meet every member until she reaches Abir’s bedroom which will soon be their bedroom. She tells him that when she reaches there they will spend their first night together and he will wait for her with a glass of milk. Abir tells her that she missed a couple of steps that come before their first night like getting married first. Mishti tells her that she knows Abir will never refuse to marry her. She hugs Abir and he tells her that he would rather die than say that he can’t marry her. Mishti also arranged for floating lanterns. She shows him the sky filled with lanterns and they both watch the mesmerising site together. Suddenly, they hear someone calling out for Mehul’s name aggressively from the living room.



Vishambhar was discussing about Abir and Mishti with Mehul when some village folks men entered the house looking for Mehul. Meenakshi asks them to behave decently. The people tell her and everyone else that they have given shelter to a fraud so they have no right to lecture them on behaving decently. They tell everyone how their lives were ruined because of Mehul’s fraud. They hold him accountable for their loss as he ran away from the police. Mehul comes forward and tells them that he’s innocent and was wrongly accused in the case. The agitated folksmen don’t believe him and one of them raises his hand to blacken Mehul’s face with black powder. Abir arrives at the right moment and stops the man. He tells him that they have to go through them to get to his father.



The people tell him that his father has broken the law. Mishti tells the people that their aggressive and violent behaviour in someone else’s house is also unlawful. They threaten them to call the police so the folksmen leave. But they soon come back and hit Mehul with their sticks. Abir and Kunal fight back and drive them away. Later, the doctor asks Mehul if he has been suffering from anything else. The Maheshwari’s ask him to comply with the doctor and get some tests done. Mehul reveals to everyone that he has been suffering from a heart disease. He tells them that he wanted to spend his remaining time with his family and seek forgiveness from them. Meenakshi and everyone else arrive there too as Mehul asks Abir to not keep him away from him. Later, the Maheshwari’s leave but Mishti and Varsha stay back for some more time. Yashpal and Parul confront Meenakshi and ask her if she called the villagemen to attack Mehul. Meenakshi feels insulted as they suspect her to do such a dreadful thing to her family. Abir arrives there and fights with her. He tells her that it is quite obvious for her own father to suspect her because she has done this many times in the past. He reminds her how she tried to separate Mishti from her family, then she gifted him newspapers tarnishing his father’s image, she also sent him to Mumbai for nothing. He tells her that all this while she was just building up her facade of being a good mother. Kunal arrives there and tries to stop Abir but he tells Kunal that their mother is nothing but a monster. Kunal sees Mishti there and begins to blame her for all that is happening. Abir interrupts him and gets between him and Mishti.