Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kunal's blackmailing game against Kuhu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 06:30 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Kunal wants to get rid of Kuhu at any cost, and for that, he is ready to prove her mentally unstable.

But the main trouble he is facing is how to prove it and get Kuhu's signature on the divorce papers.

Kunal gets a shocking lead where he finds that Kuhu is responsible for Mishti's accident.

Kuhu herself is guilty about it, and thus Kunal plans to use this as an opportunity where he asks Kuhu to sign the divorce papers.

He threatens her by saying that he will reveal this truth to the Maheshwari family.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

