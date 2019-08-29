News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti and Abir share a romantic moment in her room

29 Aug 2019 10:55 AM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kunal and Kuhu reaching her home for the pag phera rasam. Kuhu pretends to be normal. Mishti is seen talking to Abir and the two tease each other over the phone. She realises that Abir is outside her house and rushes to meet him. But Jasmeet sees Mishti and asks her to not come near Kunal.

She takes their leave but Abir wants to be with Mishti. He deliberately spills coffee on his shirt and asks Mishti for help. Mishti and Abir share a romantic moment in her room when they are about to be caught by badi maa. Abir is happy to be with Mishti.

Downstairs, Kunal says he has to leave for work. Abir and others get worried but Kuhu manages the situation and tells Abir that she had only allowed Kunal to resume work. She goes out to drop Kunal thinking that he has changed and might come to get her home. Kunal narrates a story about how he had worked hard to throw a business rival out of work. He tells her that she is just a failed business deal for him. He asks her to reveal the truth to her family about their relationship. Kuhu is in tears. Mishti, who is standing near her room's window, finds Kuhu worried. She rushes downstairs to find Kuhu behaving normally with family members and gets confused.

