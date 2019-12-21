Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti berates Kunal for being Meenkshi’s puppet

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kunal hands Nishant the spiked drink but before he takes a sip of it Kunal takes it back from his hand. He hands Nishant a glass of water and thinks to himself that he cannot spike someone’s drink. He gets Abir’s message and goes to meet him outside. Abir hands over the gift box to him but notices that Kunal is tensed. He asks him if he’s in some sort of a problem or has Meenakshi pressured him into doing something. Kunal doesn’t tell Abir anything. Abir understands that Meenakshi must’ve asked Kunal to do something which is why he’s stressed. He decides to break his silence and confront Meenakshi. Nishant sees Mishti and tries to tell her something important. She ignores what he’s saying and tells him that her birthday would be incomplete without meeting Abir. She hands him the spiked drink and leaves to meet Abir. While leaving Abir drops Mishti’s necklace near the gate.



In a while, Kuhu rushes outside and asks Kunal to call the doctor as Nishant is having seizures. Kunal gets worried and asks her to tell him what happened to him. Kuhu tells him that Nishant is a recovering addict and he has been sober since 10 years. Someone seems to have spiked his drink which is why he’s relapsing. Kunal panics but Kuhu thinks he’s judging Nishant. Kunal freaks out as he realises he just made an addict drink alcohol again. Kuhu asks him to drive and get the doctor home as they cannot move Nishant’s body. The family gathers around Nishant panicking about what to do. Shaurya questions Jasmeet about how this happened and Jasmeet feels like he was accusing Nishant of overdose again. Meanwhile, Abir goes home looking for Meenakshi but Parul tells him that the family has gone out for a satsang. Abir shares with her that Kunal seems to be worried. Soon Kuhu and Kunal come back with the doctor. Mishti tells the doctor that Nishant began having seizures after he drank the sharbat. Kunal feels guilty as he sees Nishant suffering.



Meanwhile, Abir feels like Parul knows something about Kunal’s stress and urges her to tell him. She tells him that she had seen Kunal tensed in the morning as he was looking for Meenakshi. Abir tells her that Kunal is never stressed about Meenakshi. He always feels pressured by her which he could sense when he met Kunal. Abir tells her that Meenakshi is using him for her own benefit and they need to stop her. He suggests her that they should tell Kunal the truth that he’s not Meenakshi’s son. The doctor tells the family that they will know what was in Kunal’s drink as they’ve sent his blood for the blood test. Mishti goes downstairs and wonders what could’ve happened. She drops her phone and sits down behind the sofa to find it. Kunal comes rushing to the counter to have water. He feels guilty for what he did and regrets listening to Meenakshi. Kuhu comes and berates him for leaving her family in such a tough time and running away. She thinks Kunal is judging Nishant for drinking alcohol. But Kunal gets frustrated and tells her that if she would’ve told him about it earlier he would’ve not mixed alcohol in Kunal’s drink. Mishti hears this and comes out from behind the couch. Both Kuhu and Mishti get utterly shocked to hear this. Mishti asks Kuhu to not tell the family that Kunal spiked Nishant’s drink. Kuhu just goes to inform everyone that someone had mixed whiskey in Nishant’s drink. Meanwhile, Mishti takes Kunal outside questions him. She asks him why did he put someone’s life at risk for his own amusement. Kunal feels bad and tells Mishti that his intention was not to harm Nishant but just to find out the truth. He tells her that he wanted to find out if Nishant and she were real couples. Mishti suspects that Abir must’ve asked Kunal to do this but he tells her that Meenakshi had found out that she had returned. Mishti berates Kunal for being Meenkshi’s puppet. She recaps what all Meenakshi made him do against his will and he complied with her commands. Kunal feels insulted and stops Mishti. He tells her that he loves his mother a lot. In anger, Mishti reveals to Kunal that Meenakshi is not his mother but he is surely her son as her upbringing is enshrined in his mind. The truth leaves Kunal devastated.