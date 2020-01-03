Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti says Abir taught her the meaning of love

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mishti saying Abir did that because of Kunal. Nannu says how many excuses he will get. She says our relation is complicated. He says our relation is simple, we are best friends, Abir isn’t here, I am here, we can spend our lives together, think about it. He goes. Kuhu talks on call. Abir hears her. Kuhu says even Nanchak and Mishti have no match, Mishti doesn’t even love him. She turns and sees Abir. Abir says Nishant and Mishti… Kuhu says nothing is final. Abir says congrats. Kuhu says I don’t like it. He says you will be habitual to it in a few days. She asks and you…. He wears his glasses and goes. Mishti comes inside the house and calls Abir. Rajshri feeds her sweets. Jasmeet doesn’t smile.

Abir packs his clothes. Din lage yaar…..plays…. Abir thinks of Mishti and cries. Mishti thinks of Abir and cries. Vishwamber cries. Nanu stops Abir. Meenakshi and Parul look on. Parul asks where are you going. Abir says we thought to go for bros night. Kunal says we will come. Nanu says we will meet at main gate in 10 mins. Vishwamber asks pandit to start preparation for Tilak, Nishant and Mishti’s relation is fixed. Rajshri asks what are you thinking, tell me. Nanu says I know what you are thinking. Abir acts normal. Nanu removes the glasses and sees his tears. Abir says its because of smoke. Nanu jokes. Vishwamber says Mishti and Nishant’s tilak will happen, I know Mishti will agree to me, I feel helpless in front of Mishti. Rajshri says Mishti loves you more than Akshara.

He says this tilak will happen else I will think the love has fallen short, you won’t get into this. She worries thinking what will Mishti decide. Abir says Mishti did wrong by telling truth to Mishti, I can’t do anything. Nanu says I want to break your head, you don’t become Meenu’s son, but my donkey, don’t become a loser, its my test, get up. Abir says I m already up. Nanu says become angry young man like me, go to Mishti and apologize to her, tell her that you can’t hear sad songs more, if she says she has moved on, come back to me like a man, Kunal and I will wait for you. Abir smiles.

Varsha comes and says Jasmeet is ready to think of this alliance, did you talk to Mishti. Rajshri says no. Varsha says Mishti and Nannu aren’t here. Rajshri says Mishti isn’t with him, she is sleeping inside, we know Nannu, he is really good. Abir hears them. Rajshri says I can’t believe this that Abir left Mishti, I feel he will come back and apologize. Varsha asks what will you tell him if he comes. Rajshri says it will be Mishti’s decision, if I feel so, then how would Mishti feel. They go. Abir says decision is yours Mishti, but I would like you to choose me. He goes to see. He sees pillows in her place. Jugnu gets his uniforms back. He looks for the thief. He sees Mishti and asks her to go, there is a thief around.

She says I m that good mannered thief, sorry, can you give this letter to Abir. He says fine, he went out with Kunal and Nanu, I will give it to Abir when he comes back. Abir calls him and asks did your clothes get stolen. Jugnu sees Meenakshi and says no…. He makes an excuse and goes. Mishti says dear Abir, I never thought to be formal and write a letter to you, I never thought that we will get away. Abir leaves. Mishti comes home. Abir thinks Mishti doesn’t love me now. Mishti thinks will we ever meet.

Its morning, Meenakshi comes to Maheshwari house. She says I have come here to meet your family. Mishti asks why. Meenakshi asks her to keep her voice and gaze low. Vishwamber and Rajshri come. Meenakshi says if you have fixed Mishti’s alliance, why did she come to give love letter for Abir, she came to my house and gave this to servant. Vishwamber asks is this true. Mishti asks why did you come here. Meenakshi scolds Mishti. Mishti wakes up from the dream. She sees the time and says Rajshri said morning dreams turn true, no… if anyone else gets that letter then….I have to find out if Abir read that letter. Rajshri comes and asks did you go out at night, become my Mishti and tell me what are you thinking.

Mishti thinks how shall I tell you. She says Vishwamber said a big thing, he had time to think, but I have no time. Rajshri asks do you want to return to Abir. Mishti says Abir taught me meaning of love. Rajshri says I know, I loved Abir like a mum, he had won my heart like a son. Mishti asks do you hate him. Rajshri says no, it’s hard to get hearts distanced. Mishti asks what would you do being in my place. Rajshri says no, I am thinking if Abir can support you again, would you stay happy with him, would I like to give another chance to one who hurt you so much, Abir was with you before, he isn’t with you today. Mishti asks if he comes back… Vishwamber says Abir won’t come back.