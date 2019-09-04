Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti tries to lie; Kuhu hugs Kunal after winning

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mishti telling Abir that she thinks Kunal and Kuhu are having problems. Abir convinces her that it’s probably some childish tiff between them. He suggests a way to lighten everyone’s mood with a dance face off. Yashpal announces that this time they won’t dance, they would have a dance competition instead between couples. Jugnu says that Mishti is going to be the winner without any doubt. Ketki denies and says that Kuhu is a better dancer. They decide a face-off between them but since Abir doesn’t want to announce that he wants to be paired with Mishti he tricks Nidhi into suggesting his name.



They both perform their dances but Mishti’s ankle gets twisted before finishing the performance so Yashpal announces Kunal and Kuhu to be the winner. Kuhu hugs Kunal after winning. Rajshri asks Mishti if she lost the competition on purpose. Mishti tries to lie to him but she realises that Rajshri knows when she lies. Later, Mishti applies an ice pack on her ankle and Jugnu asks her if he should call ‘someone’ to help her implying if she needs him to call Abir. She refuses but Abir comes along anyway to help her. Kuhu goes to show Kunal the reward Yashpal gave them for being the cutest couple. Rajshri comes along and asks Kunal to be careful as she would spend everything on shopping. Kunal pretends to be nice in front of her. After she leaves, he intimidates Kuhu and tells her that he hugged her and pretended to be nice only for her family and that doesn’t mean that the problems between them are over. He tells her that he doesn’t love her and never will. Kuhu gets heartbroken but controls herself. She hands over all the reward to Ketki as she considers her as her younger sister.



Later, Abir doesn’t believe that Mishti would have enough courage to confess her love in front of everyone. Mishti promises that she would. Kuhu sees them happy and feels jealous as her love story fell apart. Later, the Maheshwari’s give gifts they bought for the Rajvansh family. Meenakshi gets up to attend a call. Parul is worried about Meenakshi as she seems upset. Meenakshi threatens the person on call and asks them to never call her again. Mishti comes and accidentally bumps into Meenakshi. Meenakshi thinks that she is spying on her and threatens her to stay away from her and her family especially Abir. Later, Yashpal announces Dahi Handi competition and nominates Kunal from their family. The Maheshwari’s decide to send Mishti from their side. Everyone asks Kuhu to go look for Kunal as he’s nowhere to be seen. Kuhu stops Kunal who is dressed up to go to the office. He tells her that he will go to the office and asks her to deal with it since she’s the one who has forced this relationship. He leaves and Kuhu stands there confused as to what she would say to the family.