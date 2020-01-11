Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Parul reveals how Abir sacrificed his love for Mishti

MUMBAI: The romantic drama television series, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is currently one of the most watched television shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, the ongoing track of the show is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. Abir and Jugnu engage in a conversation wherein the former tells the latter that he ended up reading the wrong letter which was not actually sent by Mishti. Kunal cries because of Abir’s words. Parul goes to meet him and tells him that he proved her sacrifice wrong. Meenakshi stops her but Parul informs her that she won't be quite anymore. Parul slaps Kunal which leaves and Meenakshi shocked.

Parul reveals how Abir sacrificed his love for Mishti just for him and that he insulted his sacrifice too. Kunal is shocked after hearing all of this. Abir tells Nanu about losing Mishti forever but Nanu asks whether he still loves Mishti to which Abir replies in the affirmative. Jugnu informs him about Mishti’s roka but Abir says there is still a chance that she will come back.

Meanwhile, Mishti and Abir both recall their moments with each other. Mishti gets to see Abir near a tea stall but leaves from there without meeting him. Kunal checks the calendar in which Kuhu was marking the countdown for their divorce. Nishant wonders the reason behind Mishti being late. On the other hand, Kuhu comes and asks him to get ready.

Kunal tells Jugnu that he never understood his brother but Jugnu says Abir still loves him and is just a bit upset with him. Kunal realizes his mistake of not understanding Abir. Varsha calls Kunal to invite him for the roka. Abir sees Meenakshi and asks her to apologize to Mishti. Kunal warns Meenakshi to not come between Abir and Mishti again. He also threatens her that he will reveal Nishant’s truth to everyone. Meenakshi gets angry at him and yells at him for taking such a decision but Kunal tells her that Abir is not weak like her. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?