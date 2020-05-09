Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh recalls his time in college, getting into modelling, working at call centres and much more

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk mesmerizes audience with his charming personality and amazing acting chops.

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has been keeping his fans engaged with the social media posts he has been sharing. The actor started a series of sorts which has photo of him, his family, and everyone else who has been a part of his journey so far. It started off with his childhood click and now, he has come up to his college days in Pune, and this one sure seems to be special for this was a heartfelt post indeed.

The actor has also shared photos of his parents, his sisters, cousins, and school friends, among other things, and each and every post has a story, an emotion, and so many other things. The actor seems to have been pouring his heart out with every post and fans are in complete awe of them. However, the latest post seems rather special because it is from a special time and one that did make a lot of difference in his life and career.

The post is about his college days and well, he narrated how he was during those days and how something changed, making him a different person being a part of all events, fests, etc. He also revealed how it brought about a new path in his life which was a shift from the event management company that he had set up. The actor made revelations that not many might know and it sure makes us respect the journey he has traversed so far.

Shaheer went on to write, "My college Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College Pune. I can’t express in words how beautiful this journey was. From initially being a scared guy who wouldn’t even speak up, to a student who was actively involved in every moot court, assignments and inter-college events. Along the way made some really good friends and some extraordinary memories. During college only I managed to get into modelling as I had participated in Mr. & Miss. University in my 2nd year of BA LLB. I simultaneously worked in a few call centres and then eventually started a small event management company. That was some real hard work...going to college, preparing presentations, cooking, cleaning, going to work...but of course The Almighty had some other plans for me."

