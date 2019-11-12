News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh’s COOL photo with his ‘Rajvansh Boys’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 06:33 PM

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and handsome TV actors. He is currently seen as Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is a popular soap. 

The actor is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures from the sets. He has once again posted a photo wherein he is seen posing with the Rajvansh boys namely- Kunal aka Ritvik Arora, Nanu, Mamu and everyone’s favourite- Jugnu. In the photo, we can see Abir, Kunal, Nanu, Mamu and Jugnu striking a cool pose as they manage to click a series of photos amidst shooting. Alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “#theRajvanshBoys #yehrishteyhainpyaarke.” 

Take a look below:

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh, ‘Rajvansh Boys, Abir Rajvansh, Kunal, Ritvik Arora, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

past seven days