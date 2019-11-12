Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh’s COOL photo with his ‘Rajvansh Boys’

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and handsome TV actors. He is currently seen as Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is a popular soap.



The actor is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures from the sets. He has once again posted a photo wherein he is seen posing with the Rajvansh boys namely- Kunal aka Ritvik Arora, Nanu, Mamu and everyone’s favourite- Jugnu. In the photo, we can see Abir, Kunal, Nanu, Mamu and Jugnu striking a cool pose as they manage to click a series of photos amidst shooting. Alongside the photo, Shaheer wrote, “#theRajvanshBoys #yehrishteyhainpyaarke.”



Take a look below: