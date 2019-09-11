Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: shocking change in Kunal's behavior gives new hopes to Kuhu

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke gearing up for high-voltage drama.



Kunal's lawyer has given him one way to get a divorce from Kuhu and that is by proving her mentally unstable.



Kunal agrees to do what his lawyer says, as he wants to get rid of Kuhu.



He starts to behave well with Kuhu in front of all and shows care. Now, Kuhu and Kunal are at Mumbai.



Kuhu is getting hopeful to see Kunal's changed behavior.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.