News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: shocking change in Kunal's behavior gives new hopes to Kuhu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 03:16 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke gearing up for high-voltage drama.

Kunal's lawyer has given him one way to get a divorce from Kuhu and that is by proving her mentally unstable.

Kunal agrees to do what his lawyer says, as he wants to get rid of Kuhu.

He starts to behave well with Kuhu in front of all and shows care. Now, Kuhu and Kunal are at Mumbai.

Kuhu is getting hopeful to see Kunal's changed behavior.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

past seven days