Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh DISGUISES as a WOMAN; watch video

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh has captivated audience with his acting chops by working in several shows. He is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. He also makes sure to share glimpses from the sets of the show. He has yet again shared a post on Instagram and this one is breaking the internet for a different reason.

Well, the handsome lad shared a video wherein he was seen disguised as a woman. Shaheer was seen wearing a pink coloured embroidered dupatta and had also done some makeup especially on his eyes. It was quite difficult to recognise Shaheer in the video. He gave an apt caption to the video. Showing off his glamorous side, he wrote, “Husn ke hazar rang.. #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #madMe #shaheersheikh.”

