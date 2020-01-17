Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: The girl gang raises the glamour quotient in their beautiful avatars

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been entertaining the viewers ever since it premiered. The show has gained popularity over the past few months and developed a huge fan following. The show which is a spin-off of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has now become one of the top-rated shows of the small screen.

We have always seen how grand celebrations take place in the Rajvansh house and the entire star cast is all decked up in beautiful avatars.

Vatsal Seth recently entered the show and plays the role of Nishant. The actor is getting great response from the fans for his role. The actor has developed a very good bonding with the entire star cast and keeps posting several pictures with them on social media.

And now, Vatsal posted a picture where he is seen posing with the lady gang of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. We can see Lata Sabarwal, Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma, Pooja Joshi Arora and Soniya Kaur raising style quotient in their beautiful avatars. Everyone is dressed in glittery outfits with exquisite jewellery and look simply amazing.

Vatsal captioned the picture as "Beauties and the Beast". Vatsal too looked dapper in a shiny sherwani.

Take a look at the picture:

What do you think about the girl gang of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Tell us in the comment section.