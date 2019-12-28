Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Vishambhar baffles Nishant with his question

MUMBAI: The episode began with, Meenakshi tells Vishambhar that Mishti has hurt both her sons and the day she walks into her house as a daughter-in-law, she shall know how a real mother-in-law is.

When Vishambhar is walking on the road, he is about to come in front of a car, but others around save him from an accident. Abeer watches this. He asks a kid to give him a bottle of water and leaves so that Vishambhar does not see him.

Abeer is there and sees him. He is about to go to him but some people rescue Vishambharnath before Abeer and make him sit. Abeer buys some water and asks a kid to give it to Vishambharnath. When the latter asks the kid who gave the bottle, Abeer was already gone.

On the other hand, Rajshri and Varsha try to calm Jasmeet down since she says that she needs to know what is going on in her son’s life. Nishant comes and they ask him if there is any special girl in his life. Jasmeet asks him to clearly tell her what is going on. Nishant tells them that Mishti is his best friend. Jasmeet asks him if Mishti is his best friend only or girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Mishti sneaks into Rajvansh Mansion dressed up as one of the servants. She hides her face when Kuhu stops her and, thinking that it’s a servant, asks her about Kunal. Kuhu sees Kunal and goes towards her.

Meanwhile, Kuhu goes to console Kunal. He sits down with her as she makes arrangements for a little picnic on the balcony. She tells him that she too remembers the pain she felt when she found out that Varsha is not her biological mother.

Kunal relates with her and tells her that her life got destroyed even further when she married him. He asks her if she thinks that whatever is happening with him is a result of the pain he inflicted on her.

Kuhu tells him to let that thing go. She tells him that she and Mishti aren’t close but Nishant and Mishti are very close to each other.

She makes him understand that because he attacked Nishant, Mishti revealed the truth to him otherwise she would’ve never said anything to him.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi orders a golden pot worth 5 lakh rupees urgently from Mitesh. She thinks to herself that she cannot let Mishti come back in Abeer’s life

Meanwhile, Nishant plays football while thinking about his and Mishti’s conversation that took place in the morning. Vishambhar comes in between his goal and stops the ball. They both remember the days when Vishambhar used to play with him.

Vishambhar asks Nishant if he wants to play word association again. Meanwhile, Yashpal tells the rest of the family the truth that Kunal is Parul’s son. They all get emotional. Meenakshi calls Kunal and Abeer downstairs.

The entire family makes Kunal feel like a part of them again. Everyone gets emotional and Kunal hugs them. Parul stands afar and watches them but Kunal doesn’t approach her. She cries as Kunal still hates her and everyone asks her to give Kunal some time to come to terms with the truth.

While playing the word association game, Nishant almost says Mishti’s name when Vishambhar asks him to associate the word Love with something. Vishambhar asks him to complete the word as Nishant doesn’t fully utter Mishti’s name.

Nishant tells him that this word cannot be completed. Vishambhar gets straightforward with Nishant and tells him that he wants to get Mishti married to Abir, to see Nishant’s reaction.