Yeh Teri Galiyan team step out for a fun outing; share beautiful pictures

MUMBAI: Yeh Teri Galiyan, which airs on Zee TV, is one of the most popular daily soaps. The show's male lead Avinash Mishra, who plays the role of Shantanu Mazumdar, is very popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and he keeps treating his followers with amazing Instagram posts. Avinash's Instagram account is filled with some swoon-worthy pictures and we really can't take our eyes off him.



And now, while we always get to see Avinash's pictures, this time, the actor shared some beautiful pictures of the entire team of Yeh Teri Galiyan. Yes, you read that right!



The entire team of the show stepped out for a fun outing and the pictures say how much they enjoyed.



Take a look at Avinash's post:

Avinash's co-star and the female lead of the show, Vrushika Mehta, too, was present and she was the only girl who accompanied a bunch of boys for this team outing.



Well, there's another reason for the entire star cast to celebrate as the show is close to completing 400 episodes which is a great achievement for the makers as well as the team.



