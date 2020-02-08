Yeh Teri Galliyan to go off-air

MUMBAI: Yeh Teri Galliyan will go off air on February 16. The show, which has Vrushika Mehta and Avinash Mishra playing the lead roles, did well on the ratings chart for over a year.

Recently, they introduced a double role for Vrushika, but that does not seem to have worked with the audience. A source said, 'The time slots of many other shows will change after Yeh Teri... goes off air. A new show starring Karan Jotwani — Qurbaan Hua — will go on air soon. Qurbaan Hua is an intense drama about two passionate young individuals and the lengths they go to for the love and pride of their respective families.

Credits: TOI