Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai star Ashi Singh gives us desi vibes in her latest pictures

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is popularly known for her role Naina Agrawal in Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The actress was paired opposite Randeep Rai in the show and won several accolades for her stellar performance. Also, Ashi's pairing with Randeep was highly appreciated by the viewers.

Ashi's career took a huge turn with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and since then, there has been no looking back. The actress has become everyone's favourite and been receiving lots of amazing offers.

Not just that, Ashi's social media following is also increasing, all thanks to her beautiful looks and the amazing posts she keeps sharing with her fans.

We have seen lots of different avatars of Ashi Singh where she has shown her traditional, desi, and bold side. However, in her latest Instagram post, the actress has gone Desi and we are simply loving her look.

Ashi posted a few pictures where she is seen wearing a beautiful sky blue salwar kameez and is all decked up.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, we simply loved Ashi's desi look.

On the work front, apart from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ashi has done many TV shows like Crime Patrol, Gumrah season 5, Savdhaan India, among others. She made her TV debut with the show Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in the year 2015.

What do you think about Ashi's look? Tell us in the comment section.