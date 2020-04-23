News

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma wishes to play Tokyo from Money Heist

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Apr 2020 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Sharma, who is currently playing the lead in Star Plus’ popular show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, has a dream role that she wishes to play in the near future.

Aditi recently went live from her Instagram account and she shared that she would love to play a character like Tokyo from famous Spanish web-series Money Heist.

In the midst of quarantine, Money Heist has been trending and how. The moment the fourth season went online, the social media was flooded with eagerness.

Along with Aditi there are millions of people who are in love with the series and its starcast.

Aditi mentioned the reason why she wants to play Tokyo’s character. She said her character has a lot of layers. She is fun, adventurous and has an emotional side to her. She also spoke that she loves the song ‘Bella Ciao’ and keeps humming the entire day.

We totally agree to you Aditi!

