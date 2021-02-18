Yes Boss actors Delnaaz Irani and Rakesh Bedi join hands for something special

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani and Rakesh Bedi are well-known actors.

The two have reunited for something special, giving a deja vu of their cult show Yes Boss. Delnaaz met Rakesh and shared a picture from their meeting on her social media handle. The actress clarified that this isn't a throwback picture but they've met for real and have shot for something for the audience.

Delnaaz Irani hasn't revealed anything yet but her caption hints at a recreation of something from Yes Boss. She wrote, "Happy Thursday! This is not a #Throwback but yes it’s Mohan ji & Kavita Ji after a long long time! One of my favourite co- stars of all times, it’s always just such a blast with him! We have shot something fun especially for you guys and we can’t wait to share it with you, so stay tuned! @therakeshbedi."

Speaking about the show Yes Boss, Delnaaz played the role of Kavita, wife of Aasif Sheikh's character Vinod Verma. Rakesh Bedi essayed the role of Mohan Srivastava, who shared a great rapport with Kavita aka Delnaaz in the show.

