Yes Boss actors Delnaaz Irani and Rakesh Bedi join hands for something special

Delnaaz Irani and Rakesh Bedi were seen in the show Yes Boss.

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2021 07:57 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani and Rakesh Bedi are well-known actors.

The two have reunited for something special, giving a deja vu of their cult show Yes Boss. Delnaaz met Rakesh and shared a picture from their meeting on her social media handle. The actress clarified that this isn't a throwback picture but they've met for real and have shot for something for the audience.

Delnaaz Irani hasn't revealed anything yet but her caption hints at a recreation of something from Yes Boss. She wrote, "Happy Thursday! This is not a #Throwback but yes it’s Mohan ji & Kavita Ji after a long long time! One of my favourite co- stars of all times, it’s always just such a blast with him! We have shot something fun especially for you guys and we can’t wait to share it with you, so stay tuned! @therakeshbedi."

Take a look. 

Speaking about the show Yes Boss, Delnaaz played the role of Kavita, wife of Aasif Sheikh's character Vinod Verma. Rakesh Bedi essayed the role of Mohan Srivastava, who shared a great rapport with Kavita aka Delnaaz in the show.

