Yesha Rughani on her bond with Siddharth Nigam: He is as humble and sweet as his brother Abhishek 

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is currently seen as Zara in SAB TV's show Hero - Gayab Mode On. The show stars Abhishek Nigam and the actress in the lead role.

The pretty diva has won several hearts with her beautiful looks and fine acting chops.

We all know that Yesha has previously been a part of shows like Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More and Muskaan.

The shows aired on Zee TV and Star Bharat respectively.

We all know that hero - Gayab Mode On recently saw Siddharth Nigam's entry which has made the show a must-watch for the viewers.

While the viewers are enjoying seeing the beautiful camaraderie of the Nigam brothers, the show is also witnessing several twists in the story.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Yesha was asked about her experience of working with Siddharth Nigam. Yesha is paired opposite Sid's brother Abhishek on the show.

Yesha said, ''I haven't really got time to spend with him as our call times on the set have been different. However, I just met him once on the set and we had lunch together with the entire star cast as that's our ritual.''

The actress further added, ''He is as humble as his brother. Both of them are very sweet. He is just like his brother in terms of nature. Though I haven't got to spend much time now, we will be spending time together.''

Well, seems like the Nigam brothers knows how to rule everyone's heart with their friendly nature!

