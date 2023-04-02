‘Yesterday was not easy…’ says Alefia Kapadia as she bids adieu to Ram and Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 13:17
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya getting married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are going to leave the show soon as it gears up for a generational leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shot for their last day and wrapped up shoot too.

Seems like they had a little going away celebration too given that it was their last day, and now, the co-stars are a little morose in their absence.

Alefia took it upon herself to bid her co-stars are heartfelt goodbye and penned down an emotional note.

Check it out!

The fans are definitely going to miss the pair. The team had become a family and it was a very saddening to say good bye to the members from the show!

Disha and Nakuul share a great friendship and their pair was loved ever since they starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

What do you think of their bond?

Will you miss Ram and Priya on the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 13:17

