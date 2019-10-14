News

Yo Yo Honey Singh witnessed immense Fan Frenzy in Hong Kong

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: The nation's music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is a beloved superstar of many across the globe, recently, the musician visited Hong Kong for a concert and was mobbed by his fans!

When Yo Yo Honey Singh stepped out on the streets of Hongkong, he saw a massive fan frenzy as they mobbed him while singing his hit song Chaar Botal Vodka. It was a sweet gesture when fans admired him by giving so much love to him. Taking to his Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared the video with his fans on his story were it can be clearly seen, how fans are pouring petals of love on him.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 with his successful songs Makhna and the widely loved songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This year too, he gave us our party anthem with Khadke Glassy and Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha. 

Moreover, the singer-rapper recently met a few of his fans and they were lucky enough to spend time with him and congratulate him on his success. The singer indulged in some conversations with his fans and thanked them for their immense love and support. He made sure he clicked pictures with his beloved fans and expressed his gratitude towards them all. Well, they couldn’t stop gushing over him and were super thrilled to have met their idol.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh's future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for more songs to release.

Tags > Yo Yo Honey Singh, Fan Frenzy in Hong Kong, nation's music sensation, Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Manish Naggdev
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

past seven days