Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song 'Thumka' has become the most viewed video with PHENOMENAL numbers!

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest song 'Thumka' from Pagalpanti is breaking records! The song has become the most viewed song on Youtube since it's release and has crossed over 8.9 million views within 24 hours!



The groovy and upbeat song from music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has been loved by fans all over and it shows in the number of times the song has already been viewed.



Honey Singh took to social media to share a picture expressing his gratitude over the love that the song has received with the caption,"#Thumka - Most Viewed video WORLDWIDE in last 24 hours."



The music sensation also recreated the classic hit 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' which did not only crossed millions of views within hours of its release but the song perfectly connected with the audience even after years of its release.



Yo Yo Honey Singh has an immense fan base not only in India but the singer has many fans across the globe as well. Recently, the music director was seen in several concerts in Hong Kong and Bangkok, where Honey Singh was mobbed by several fans.



Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh's future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for his songs to release.