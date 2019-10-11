News

Yogi to run away with Gunjan in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 05:42 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) is becoming more interesting with each passing episode.

The series, which features Mudit Nayyar, Debattama Saha, and Simran Pareenja in the lead roles, is set to showcase major drama in the upcoming episodes.

Gunjan’s (Simran) father Shiv breaks her marriage with Yogi (Mudit) and fixes her alliance with someone else.

Now, in the forthcoming track, Gunjan’s engagement is about to take place, but Yogi decides to run away with her.

Will Yogi manage to break Gunjan’s engagement?

Stay tuned to know.

Tags > Yogi, Gunjan, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Qissago Telefilms, Mudit Nayyar, Debattama Saha, Simran Pareenja, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan

