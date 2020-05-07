“You are RARE” - says Sonyaa Ayodhya to Erica Fernendes on her birthday

MUMBAI: Erica Fernendes as Prerna has us smitten with her fabulous performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Before this, she was known for playing Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Her chemistry with both Shaheer and Parth are appreciated.

The beauty has a unique dressing sense and often gives tough competition to her contemporaries in the industry. Today i.e 7th of May is Erica’s birthday. The fans had already started countdown since many days and bombarding her with special creations on her birthday.

Erica has a set of extremely thick friends with whom she is seen spending a lot of time. One of the co-stars that grew extremely close to her is Sonyaa Ayodhya. Sonyaa entered KZK for a cameo but earned a friend for life. Erica made sure to take some time out for Sonyaa’s wedding which was out of town to make her day special. The girls share a heart-warming bond.

Sonyaa shared a beautiful message on social media for her bestie. She wrote: Happy Birthday Erica. it sucks that I couldn’t make it to your bath tub this birthday but I promise to make it to your next one!!!! 2021 is going to be a great year for all of us...and I'm looking forward to it... already. I noticed we are always cracking up in all of our photos .. and FYI those aren’t fake candids. You're definitely one the sweetest and the most caring person I know, someone who goes out of her way to help those who may not be able to do the same for you. Its a beautiful quality to possess and I hope you never change. Because there’s a reward for being selfless and it’s a rare sight in today's world. You are rare. You're truly beautiful inside out and deserve all the love and abundance the universe has to offer. Sending you this love bug on your birthday because that’s what I gift people I love.

Here’s wishing the gorgeous lady a very happy birthday.

