You can overcome your fears only by facing them: Karanvir Sharma

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:50
Karanvir Sharma

MUMBAI : Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence in which he has to save Ghazal (Richa Rathore) from committing suicide by jumping off a cliff. Sharing the incident, the actor said that it was quite a challenging scene for him as he is scared of heights. 

Karanvir said: "I believe you can overcome your fears only by facing them and that is why I decided to perform this stunt on my own despite having altophobia. I am really afraid of heights and never thought I would be able to perform such stunts. When I got the opportunity, I didn't want to miss it and decided to face my fear." He has been part of several TV shows and films including 'Siyaasat', 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani', 'Zid', 'Blank', 'A Thursday', and many more. The actor said it was not easy for him to be on the cliff for three to four hours and it turned out to be an unforgettable moment for him."Being on that cliff for three to four hours was one of the most difficult times of my life and only I know how I was feeling. Nevertheless, it was an experience that I will never forget, and I can finally say I have faced and have overcome my fear," he added.'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

Prateek Sharma rabb se hai dua Karanvir Sharma ghazal Richa Rathore Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani Zid Blank A Thursday Siyaasat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Maha Dhamaka! Bhavani and Amba come face-to-face, new revelation brings a BIG storm
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Shocking Twist! Dhara to get blamed for Krish an Prerna’s wedding mishap!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has guarded his personal...
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI:  Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Gupta...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Angry! Savi not allowed in Satya’s house
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new log of the upcoming season
Arjit Taneja
Arjit Taneja thrilled to have bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, have started prepping for the show: I’m in it to win it and will give my best
Akansha Puri
Exclusive! Akansha Puri reveals explosive details about the relationship status with Mika Singh, and has THIS to say about the swayamvar! Find out what?
Megha Chakraborty
Megha Chakraborty's birthday plans!
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy gears up for the ultimate adventure in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’!