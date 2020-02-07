You can't miss Karan Wahi's 'Kiss Of Love' for Rithvik Dhanjani in this amazing picture

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are one of the popular faces of the small screen. Both the actors have established a name for themselves in the entertainment industry and have come a long way in their career.

Karan and Rithvik are best friends since ages and we have seen their bonding on several occasions. The duo has a great friendship and their pictures are proof.

And now, Karan has shared a post where he is posing with Rithvik and planting a kiss on him.

Take a look at Karan's post:

Well, it seems these two always have a gala time when they meet. Rithvik and Karan's reaction in this picture will surely make you go LOL.

On the work front, Rithvik shot to fame with Pavitra Rishta, however, he has done many shows previously like Bandini, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. Meanwhile, Karan too had a flourishing career with many popular shows to his credit like Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories among others.

What do you think about Rithvik and Karan's Kiss Of Love? Tell us in the comments.