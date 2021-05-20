You’ll be surprised when you see Anushka Sen do stunts! : Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya impressed the masses with his stint in Bigg Boss 14.

He stood out of the crowd and was loved for the way he conducted himself on the reality shows. On the other hand, Anushka Sen is a social media sensation. While she was a part of various television shows, she did some music videos and is now a part of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rahul. Other contestants on the show are Astha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli among others.

Well, Anushka seems to be performing very well and her co-contestants seem to have become a fan of the actress! Rahul, recently took to social media to share a post expressing how he is proud of Anushka.

He took to his social media feed to share a picture with her and captioned: Verified

She is only 18 but she is you all will be surprised when you see her do the stunts!

Suljha hua baccha....

Take a look:

Recently, Rahul put up a video and with Anushka Sen. We heard him calling her a chota packet bada dhamaka and she gave a tip to avoid sun tanning! We recently reported that Rahul has become the first and only singer to achieve 2 million Instagram posts, and the singer is overwhelmed and touched by the love of fans.

