You will be stunned to know Aly Goni's HIDDEN TALENT

MUMBAI: Post his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni has become one of the most celebrated stars in the TV industry. He is known as the Youth Icon of the country and an inspiration for many. Aly Goni has turned into the most loved artist in the industry currently and never fails to make his fans go aww on his inseparable bond with Jasmin Bhasin and his pakki dosti with Rahul Vaidya. This apt family guy could go to any extend for his loved ones and he has proven this in front of all his fans.

Aly has been home since his birthday and spending time with his sister Ilham Goni’s three little munchkins. Aly and his family are quite active on social media and often share these priceless moments with their fans through their posts and stories. He often shares some irresistibly cute videos with his nephews and niece while playing with them and it barely takes a minute to turn into the talk of the town.

While sharing these adorable moments, Aly’s sister Ilham Goni shared his hidden talent with all his fans. He masters the art of playing drums and also owns a drum kit, to which Aly replies, “Yeh talent, bahar nahi aana chahiye tha.” Indeed, Ilham rightly said he is multi-talented — not only a great actor but also showcased his writing skills with Rahul Vaidya’s new single on his name and now the hottest drummer in town. Do you think it would be interesting to see #RAly have a jam session soon with Rahul’s soulful voice and Aly’s impressive beats?

