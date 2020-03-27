You won't be able to recognize Divyanka in this throwBack picture

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following and her fans can go to any length to shower her with lots of love and surprises.

Now, on one of her fan clubs on social media, shared a school photo of Divyanka when she was the head girl of her school. One wouldn’t be able to recognize the superstar, as she looks so different during her teens and it’s commendable to how she has transformed herself.

Fans have captioned the photo and said how dedicated the actress is. They also remarked that with so much hard work she has achieved success and stardom and they lookup to her as an inspiration.

Well, this is what success feels like for an actor, as the unconditional love and support from fans says it all.