You'll be AMAZED to know the things Naagin 3 actresses Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani have in COMMON!

03 Apr 2020 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani are two popular television actresses.

 Both of them have been entertaining audience with their television work. They are also a fashion diva and set some major fashion goals by sharing their amazing pictures on social media. 

The duo shares a great camaraderie. 

Both of them were last seen together in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3 which aired on Colors TV. For the unversed, the two gorgeous actresses played on – screen sisters in the much loved show. 

Both of them were equally appreciated for their outstanding performances in the show. Apart from being good friends the actresses and ex -colleagues, there is something which the they have in common. Well, to kill your time, the netizens are opting for various challenges on social media. 

Now Anita and Surbhi recently took up a quiz and seems like they both cannot have enough of watching a particular show - FRIENDS.

Let us also inform you that Anita and Surbhi were also pizza buddies on the sets of Naagin 3 and certainly they have a lot of common interests!

Show your love for Anita and Surbhi in the comments below!

