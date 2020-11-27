You'll never guess who Kapil Sharma work-out partner is!

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is rather focused on fitness these days, and his mother is following suit. The actor and comedian has shared a glimpse of them working out simultaneously at home.

Kapil shared a short video which shows him running on a treadmill at home. His mother is seen taking a walk in the balcony and can be seen on the other side of the glass. He captioned the video, “Maa beta working out #FitIndia.” The video has Dil ye ziddi hai playing in the background.

Kapil had recently revealed that he has lost 11 kilograms of weight. He needs to look fit an upcoming web series.

Kapil is currently hosting comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, the shooting of which resumed after several months.

Credits: Hindustan Times