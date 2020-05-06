Young brigade Jannat, Roshni, Ashnoor, Faizal, Anushka and others unite for a song titled ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ to boost public morale

MUMBAI: Television actors are going all out to do their bit to fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus. Our stars are spreading awareness through social media and they are also contributing generously for the relief work during the lockdown.

In an attempt to pump-up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus, television’s young brigade namely Ashnoor Kaur, Roshni Walia, Anushka Sen, Riva Arora, Ruhanika Dhawan, Faizal Khan, Saloni Daini, Saisha Bajaj, twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her brother Ayan.

The song title ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ composed and sung by Sumonto Mukherjee and produced by actress Sweety Walia under her banner Snow Velvet Productions.

When contacted Sweety, she shared, “I am happy that all of the young talent has come together to create this beautiful song. Each one of them has put great efforts and Sumonto has done a brilliant job in creating the song. The motive to make this song was to boost people’s morale especially after the announcement of the 3rd lockdown since we all felt the lack of motivation. That's when I remembered everything that our honourable PM Mr. Narendra Modi ji said for these testing times, I knew all we needed was the strength and inspiration to keep going on. I believe this song will bring a smile on everyone’s face. The song will be out soon and I hope all our efforts are appreciated. Hum Honge Kamyab, Jai Hind.”

We are sure fans can’t wait for the song to launch!