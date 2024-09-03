YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces trouble as Gurugram Police filed an FIR against him for alleged assault on Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern

Maxtern said that earlier in the day, Yadav had beaten him. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner and a gang of men are seen assaulting Maxtern in a video that has gone viral online in response to the claim.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 11:13
Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI: YouTuber Elvish Yadav was reported to the Gurugram Police on Friday night following his attack on Sagar Thakur (Maxtern), another YouTuber, in the city. Earlier in the day, a video of the assault went viral on social media.

(Also read:Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hitting content creator Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in this video is going viral on social media )

A police complaint under IPC sections 147, 149, 323, and 506 was reportedly filed against Yadav in sector 53 in Gurugram.

A room is visible in the footage, and Yadav is seen walking directly towards Maxtern. Before he could react, the former started hitting and kicking him, and the other men joined him.

Maxtern is shown being beaten and thrown to the ground by Elvish and his group, who are also seen repeatedly hitting and slapping him. Maxtern is seen defending himself against the attack, but Yadav and his men are shown subduing him and attacking him once again.

Maxtern released another video shortly after the fight video went viral, in which he criticized the Haryana police for failing to arrest Elvish Yadav for crimes for which there was no bail.

"When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included," Maxtern said that the Haryana police are being influenced by someone.

Maxtern had also stated in a previous video that Elvish had threatened to kill him. It all started when Elvish got singled out by Maxtern for his relationship with Munawar Faruqui. Maxtern referred to him as a "hypocrite" because, despite his claims to be a devout Hindu and follower of Lord Ram, he maintained a friendship with the comedian, who had drawn criticism for his offensive jokes about Sita and Lord Ram.

(Also read: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hits a huge milestone)

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 11:13

