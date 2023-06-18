YouTuber Jogindar to open up on Rs 18 crore scam on 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand'

The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' will see social media personality Jogindar professionally known as 'Thara Bhai Jogindar' as a contestant at the auditions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 09:15
Jogindar

MUMBAI:  The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' will see social media personality Jogindar professionally known as 'Thara Bhai Jogindar' as a contestant at the auditions.

Jogindar, who has 1.32 million subscribers on YouTube and 5 million followers on Instagram, will be seen revealing his shocking story of a scam worth Rs 18 crore that he was involved in while helping a child affected with spinal muscular atrophy.

He also will be seen engaging in arm-wrestling with Rahul Madan and eventually giving up. He will fail in impressing the Gang Leaders, thereby reducing his chance of becoming a Roadie significantly.

Gang Leader Gautam Gulati will share his feedback and decision with him, saying: "Jogindar, mujhe aapka nature kaafi achaa laga (I like your nature). So, I feel you're an amazing person. But as a Roadie, I felt disappointed when you gave up."

In addition, there will be a performance by Pery Sheetal, a Bollywood dancer as a deadringer for Rihanna. Pery, who also featured in aStreet Dancer 3D', will be seen dividing the Gang Leaders on their opinion.

While Prince will be impressed by her, Rhea and Gautam think otherwise. Prince can even be seen convincing Sonu, saying: "Bhai mujhe achi lagi Pery, I feel she is a great dancer and uske andar bohot spark hai (I liked Pery, I feel she has a lot of spark)."

'MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' airs Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

SOURCE: IANS

MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kaand Prince Rhea Gautam Gulati Pery Sheetal Rihanna Pery Rahul Madan Jogindar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! From Maduri Dixit’s saree to Salman Khan’s towel, these items of film stars have been auctioned for Lakhs of rupees; Read on to know more
MUMBAI :Hindi film actors are popular all over the world. They have a massive fan following and not only their films...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Manjiri pampers Akshara as she gets hurt; latter feels delightful
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jiya Shankar talks about her excitement about interacting with Salman Khan on weekends
MUMBAI:  Jiya Shankar is one of the known actresses of television and she has a good fan following.The actress is best...
Ridhi Dogra: 'I crush on all my directors, follow them like sheep'
MUMBAI: Actress Ridhi Dogra, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recent shows 'Asur 2' and 'Badtameez...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama speaks her heart out, her speech moves Malti Devi
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Oops! Samar and Dimpy do not spend their wedding night together
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Maduri Dixit
Whoa! From Maduri Dixit’s saree to Salman Khan’s towel, these items of film stars have been auctioned for Lakhs of rupees; Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indias Best Dancer 3
Farah requests Bollywood Art Project's Ranjit Dahiya for an 'Om Shanti Om' mural
' role is rooted in 'purani parampara'
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary says his 'Dhruv Tara' role is rooted in 'purani parampara'
urban or rural areas
Shivin Narang: Depression has nothing to do with urban or rural areas
favoured by luck, it creates legends
Sanchita Banerjee: If hard work is favoured by luck, it creates legends
is giving us major desi-vibes!
Saree-ready! Sumbul Touqeer is giving us major desi-vibes!
Rajan Shahi a master storyteller
Rupali Ganguly calls 'Anupamaa' helmer Rajan Shahi a master storyteller