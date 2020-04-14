YouTuber Sejal Kumar wishes to work with THIS popular Bollywood star

MUMBAI: Sejal Kumar is a well-known YouTube personality and a video blogger. The lady started her YouTube channel in February 2014 and gained more than one million subscribers and has over 100 million views over the years.

Sejal's Youtube video majorly consists of fashion, skits, dance, and lifestyle videos.

The ace Youtuber also enjoys a great fan following on Instagram with a whopping 749k followers.

During her recent chat session with Tellychakkar on Instagram, Sejal got candid about various stuff and also revealed how she is spending her quarantine days.

Sejal has already been quite a successful personality in the world of social media. When she was asked if she would love to try her hands out in acting, she said, she would definitely try.

When further asked to name one TV actor whom she would love to work with, Sejal was quick to take Sushant Singh Rajput's name. The diva said that since Sushant also belongs to the TV industry and then became a Bollywood star, she would like to work with him.

We hope to see Sejal on the small screen someday!

