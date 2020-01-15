YRHPK actress Kaveri Priyam looks GORGEOUS in her latest picture

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam, who is presently one of the most popular television actresses, is quite active on social media.

The fashionable lady makes sure to share her stylish looks with her fans and friends via social media platforms like Instagram.

The pretty actress, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has yet again shared a beautiful look of hers. It seems the look is from the sets of her show as she has captioned her post as, 'Too glam for ya huh' and has hashtagged it with #kaveriaskuhu and #yrhpk.



Her light-coloured long bottom paired with a printed white crop top made her look gorgeous. She went for a maang tikka and big earrings to accessorize the look. Donning the gorgeous outfit, she beautifully posed for the camera.

Check out her look right here.

On the work front, Kaveri is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. She is playing the role of Kuhu in the Star Plus show.

Did you like her look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.