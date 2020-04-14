YRHPK actress Rhea Sharma can't stop jumping with joy for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Rhea Sharma is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actress plays the role of Mishti opposite TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh.

Rhea plays the role of a naive and innocent girl and fans are loving her cute avatar. The actress' jodi with Shaheer has become instantly popular among the fans.

Miss Sharma is quite active on Instagram and keeps posting lots of stuff with her fans. And now, Rhea has got a reason to rejoice. Ask why?

Well, Rhea has clocked 300k followers and it is a happy occasion for the actress.

Rhea shared an Instagram story thanking fans for all the love and support.

Take a look at the post:

Well, with this, Rhea has added another feather to her cap.

Many congratulations to Rhea for 300k followers!

