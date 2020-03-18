YRHPK clocks one year; Shaheer Sheikh shares fond memories

MUMBAI: After giving the viewers one of the hit shows of the small screen in the form of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, producer Rajan Shahi came up with the spin-off of the show which is titled as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The show started on a grand note and is still going strong among the viewers. The whole cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has a reason to celebrate today as the popular drama series has completed one year. Yes, you read it right!

A year ago, on 18th March, the beautiful journey of the show started and it has come a long way.

It is a special occasion for everyone and the show's lead hero Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle to share some throwback moments.

Shaheer shared a few pictures wherein we can see the entire cast happily posing for the click, meanwhile in another one we see Shaheer, Ritvik Arora, Rajan Shahi, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam posing for an amazing picture.

Take a look at Shaheer's post:

We are sure the entire cast must be reminiscing their year-old memories as they achieve this milestone.

Many congratulations to the entire cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke for completing one year. We wish them many successful years in future!