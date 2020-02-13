News

YRHPK: Kunal and Kuhu soaked in love in THIS video is too romantic for words

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
13 Feb 2020 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been well-received by the viewers. Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma's pair has done wonders and fans are loving their sweet chemistry.

Also, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam's brand new jodi has made everyone fall in love with them. While we have seen Kuhu and Kunal always at loggerheads but there were times when their chemistry won everyone's hearts.

And now, Kaveri has shared a small video where she and Ritvik are romancing. Their romance was at a peak and it was sensuous.

Take a look at Kaveri's post:

View this post on Instagram

Romance in the air indeed !!! #kuku #kuhu #kunal #yrhpk

A post shared by Kavveri Priiyam (@kaveripriyam_official) on

  

Kuhu and Kunal surely make a great pair and we would love to see such romantic scenes of this beautiful couple.

On the work front, apart from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Ritvik was seen in Yeh Hai Aashiqui opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Meanwhile, Kaveri has done shows like Naagin 2 and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil among others.

Did you like Ritvik and Kaveri's romantic video? Tell us in the comments.

 

Tags Star Plus Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Abeer Mishti Kunal Kuhu Nishant Meenakshi Rhea Sharma Shaheer Sheikh Vatsal Sheth Rupal Patel Ritvik Arora Kaveri Priyam TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here