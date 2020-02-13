YRHPK: Kunal and Kuhu soaked in love in THIS video is too romantic for words

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has been well-received by the viewers. Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma's pair has done wonders and fans are loving their sweet chemistry.

Also, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam's brand new jodi has made everyone fall in love with them. While we have seen Kuhu and Kunal always at loggerheads but there were times when their chemistry won everyone's hearts.

And now, Kaveri has shared a small video where she and Ritvik are romancing. Their romance was at a peak and it was sensuous.

Take a look at Kaveri's post:

Kuhu and Kunal surely make a great pair and we would love to see such romantic scenes of this beautiful couple.

On the work front, apart from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Ritvik was seen in Yeh Hai Aashiqui opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Meanwhile, Kaveri has done shows like Naagin 2 and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil among others.

Did you like Ritvik and Kaveri's romantic video? Tell us in the comments.