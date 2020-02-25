YRHPK: Rhea Sharma has the cutest names for her and co-star Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is currently going through an interesting track. After Abeer-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu's dhamakedaar wedding, the show is set to witness lots of drama. Meenakshi is all set to create problems in Mishti and Kuhu's life and problems have already started between the two sisters.

While the show is always high on drama we will get to see some romantic moments of onscreen couples Abeer-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu.

And now, Rhea has shared a lovely picture with her on-screen co-star Shaheer Sheikh. We all know how Abeer and Mishti used to tease other by names.

Rhea captioned the picture and called herself Angry Chorni and referred Shaheer as Ajeeb Rajvansh. Isn't that cute?

Take a look at the post:

Well, Rhea and Shaheer's jodi has always given us major relationship goals.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.