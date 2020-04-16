YRHPK team’s heart-melting gesture for all superheroes who are working selflessly to save us from COVID2019

MUMBAI: The entire world is currently facing issues due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID2019 which has taken thousands of lives. Not just one or two countries but various parts of the world are badly affected by this virus and everybody is praying for the well-being of the world.

Doctors, nurses, policemen, among others are constantly working during this lockdown period to save people.

While a commoner can't do much but can definitely thank these superheroes who are risking their lives for the sake of other people.

And now, team Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has done something really amazing which will not just give you goosebumps but also melt your heart.

The whole team in spite of being far away from each other made a sweet gesture by thanking each and every person who has acted as a saviour to mankind in these crucial times.

Rhea Sharma who plays the role of Mishti shared the picture on her Instagram handle and we are left speechless.

Take a look at the post:

They have urged people to stay safe and thank the ones who are risking their lives for others.

This is probably the best picture we have seen so far!

