YRHPK trends on Twitter; fans go gaga over Abeer-Mishti's performance

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular shows of the small screen. It managed to captivate the hearts of the audience ever since it started. Looking at the popularity of the show, Rajan Shahi introduced a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the form of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as Abeer and Mishti and the fresh and unique pairing has worked wonders. Abeer and Mishti's jodi has become everyone's favourite and their amazing chemistry is makes the show a must-watch.

The post ockdown story had to be spiced up to gain traction and brining in a surrise twist, the makers soon released a promo showing Mishti in major trouble hinting of a murder she commited. She has been accused of murder and Abeer has her back.

Yesterday's episode showed how Abeer is not ready to leave Mishti alone in this trying time and wants to be with him. Shaheer's powerful acting and the way he delivered the scenes with lots of emotions has made the viewers go gaga over him.

The non-viewers of YRHPK have also praised Abeer-Mishti's performance in the show. YRHPK is trending on Twitter.

Check out the fan reactions:

The Episode..

OMG the way abir handling her it's

And the Rope Of Hope..

Mummmaaa#MishBir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/Rpe2H95RY3 — ∂єωα_ѕηѕ3 || *Shaheer Sheikh* || (@DewaSnS3) July 14, 2020

The heavy breathing, the sweat and the fear in her eyes, Rhea nailed the whole panic attack sequence.



And then the transition to innocently questioning Abir 'maine phasaya tumhe?' was so good!#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #RheaSharma pic.twitter.com/KgbXaX0YnC — Harini (@GreyCells98) July 13, 2020

"Tum meri sab kuch ho Mishti. Aur ab main apna sab kuch nahin kho sakta"



Remember the night before Mishti's wedding when she had jumped into his room to meet him one last time?When he broke down caging her in his arms saying....



++#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #MishBir pic.twitter.com/BIfo2GdBjp — Toree (Proxy) (@Ajeeb_Fangirl) July 17, 2020

Main tumhare bina nahi jee sakti tum mere sab kuch ho abir



Tum meri sab kuch ho mishti main sab kuch nahi ko sakta#MishBir r only eo priority they are jaans of each other d fear they has of losing loved one some one protect this babies#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/VYasAK7kRd — ᴅᴇsɪʀᴇ(@Akhilachirp_) July 17, 2020

What do you think about Shaheer-Rhea's performance? Tell us in the comments.

