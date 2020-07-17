News

YRHPK trends on Twitter; fans go gaga over Abeer-Mishti's performance

Netizens are going crazy seeing Shaheer-Rhea's stellar performance in Yeh Ristey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
17 Jul 2020 11:56 AM

MUMBAI: The trend of introducing spin-off shows has worked wonders for producers!

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular shows of the small screen. It managed to captivate the hearts of the audience ever since it started. Looking at the popularity of the show, Rajan Shahi introduced a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the form of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. 

It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as Abeer and Mishti and the fresh and unique pairing has worked wonders. Abeer and Mishti's jodi has become everyone's favourite and their amazing chemistry is makes the show a must-watch. 

The post ockdown story had to be spiced up to gain traction and brining in a surrise twist, the makers soon released a promo showing Mishti in major trouble hinting of a murder she commited. She has been accused of murder and Abeer has her back.

ALSO READ: YRHPK: Mishti trapped in murder case; Abeer turns negative

Yesterday's episode showed how Abeer is not ready to leave Mishti alone in this trying time and wants to be with him. Shaheer's powerful acting and the way he delivered the scenes with lots of emotions has made the viewers go gaga over him. 

The non-viewers of YRHPK have also praised Abeer-Mishti's performance in the show. YRHPK is trending on Twitter. 

