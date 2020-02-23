YRHPK: Whose bridal look did you like the most Kuhu or Mishti?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is going through lots of drama. With Kuhu-Kunal and Abeer-Mishti's wedding taking place, the viewers are going to get to see lots of interesting things in the show.

Kaveri Priyam had shared her wedding look on her social media account Instagram and left everyone awestruck with her beauty. Dressed in a light pink lehenga choli, Kaveri looked extremely beautiful. The actress opted for heavy jewellery which added more charm to her beauty.

And now, some pictures are doing the rounds of the social media where Kuhu and Mishti are posing for some super cool clicks in the BTS pictures.

Rhea Sharma who plays Mishti too looked extremely stunning in a bright red lehenga.

While Kuhu opted for a soft pink colour wedding outfit, Rhea has always been shining bright in her traditional attires. Both of their bridal looks were quite different but they managed to rock them.

Take a look at the pictures;

The Rajvansh sisters Kuhu and Mishti left everyone swooning over them making them the most beautiful brides ever.

Wha do you think about Kuhu and Mishti's bridal look? Tell us in the comments.