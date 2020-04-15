YRHPK's Rhea Sharma reveals she would have been THIS if not an actor

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular daily show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it has gained a lot of popularity ever since its first episode. The daily show has been well-received by the fans, all thanks to Shaheer-Sheikh-Rhea Sharma and Ritvik Arora-Kaveri Priyam's brand new jodis.

Rhea's character of Mishti has become extremely popular among the fans. Her sweet and innocent avatar in the show can make anyone fall in love with her.

Yesterday was a happy occasion for Rhea as she clocked 300k. The actress was extremely elated with this achievement and thanked her fans and followers for all the love and support.

On that note, Rhea indulged into a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

Fans asked the beautiful diva many amazing questions and Rhea managed to answer many of them. From revealing her favourite movies, food to her career plans, Rhea got candid about various stuff.

One of the fans asked Rhea what would she have been if not an actor, what she would have been. Responding to the fan's question, Rhea revealed that she would have been a social worker.

Well, Rhea seems to love doing things for needy people and we simply loved her thought.

