YRHPK's Shaheer Sheikh turns 'shayar' as he pens thoughts on 'finding oneself'

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the finest, most handsome, and most loved actors of the Indian television industry right now. Currently, the handsome hunk is capturing hearts with his acting prowess as Abir in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma (Mishti). While fans are showering praises on MishBir's compatibility and companionship in YRHPK, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to interact with his fans on social media. Despite his hectic schedule, Shaheer is making sure to treat his fans with fun-loving posts and pictures.

Just a day ago, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to drop another surprise for his fans, as he shared a throwback photo with a beautiful poem. Yes, Shaheer gave a glimpse of his 'shayrana andaaaz' yet again, as he penned down his thoughts on 'finding oneself.' Though the talented actor claimed that he is not a 'shayar,' but his perfectly aligned thoughts proved that he surely has some skills when it comes to writing a good and creative piece.

Along with this, the actor mentioned that he is missing his beard look, which he had to get rid of, to get into the character of Abir once again. Take a look at Shaheer's latest post here:

