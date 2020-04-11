YRKKH fame Nidhi Uttam and husband Mohit Pathak compose a song to create awareness about COVID-19 ; feature Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur and others...

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

Lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Nidhi Uttam and her singer-composer husband Mohit Pathak utilised their time in producing a catchy song to promote awareness in these difficult times. The duo released a song titled Ghar Pe Hi Rehna which also featured their friends and co-stars from the industry.

The song features Shivangi Joshi, Ashnoor Kaur, Mohena Singh, Gaurav Wadhwa, Dishank Arora amongst others.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.com, Nidhi said, “ I and Mohit were keen on contributing within our capacity to increase the awareness. The song promotes awareness as well as being positive about the situation. A lot of people are quite depressed with the lockdown and we tried to send across positivity with the song”.

We asked Nidhi about getting so many popular actors onboard for the song, she said, “We didn’t really expect such a response. But all our friends were very keen on being a part of the song and spreading the most important message at this point of time- Ghar Pe Hi Rehna”.

Mohit Pathak who is the singer, lyricist and composer of the song said, “I feel truly blessed to be a musician right now & that I am able create something filled with fun and positivity and give out to people and entertain them in these tough times where all of us are somewhat scared and stressed. Ghar mein hi Rehna is just to give out a msg to everyone stuck at homes that it's OK to have a monotonous life filled with daily chores rather than stepping out & endangering your life and that of many others. If we can defeat this virus it's through staying at home”

Have a look at the song:

Great initiative by Nidhi and Mohit.

Keep it up, guys!